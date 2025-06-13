Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 369,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,730,000. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- SoFi Stock’s Next Test: Can It Justify Its Premium Valuation?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Two Levels Smart Money Is Watching
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.