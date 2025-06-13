Bensler LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bensler LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.