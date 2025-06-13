United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Redburn Atlantic

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $760.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URI. Citigroup cut their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.64.

Shares of URI opened at $716.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.77.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,448,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,277,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

