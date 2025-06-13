abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) is Sound Stewardship LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sound Stewardship LLC trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.74% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,715 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 204,095 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,940.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 98,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2,486.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.97. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $142.41.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

