Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1212 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

