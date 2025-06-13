Thomasville National Bank Acquires 4,358 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,276 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.85 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

