Bensler LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bensler LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $331.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.44 and a 200-day moving average of $319.26. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

