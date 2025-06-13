Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 766 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,646 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.