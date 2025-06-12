Andrew Barkla Buys 12,285 Shares of IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barkla acquired 12,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.07 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($32,467.50).

IDP Education Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Get IDP Education alerts:

IDP Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.