Andrew Barkla Buys 12,285 Shares of IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barkla acquired 12,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.07 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.95 ($32,467.50).
IDP Education Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.
IDP Education Company Profile
