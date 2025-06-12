CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 185,828 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $61,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $192,617,000 after purchasing an additional 293,406 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 569,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 105,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

