Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sagace Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 4.9% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 107,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

