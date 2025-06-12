Sapient Capital LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

