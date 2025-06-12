Q1 Earnings Forecast for Elastic Issued By KeyCorp

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Elastic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ESTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $196,503.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,421.75. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,560,291 shares in the company, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,413 shares of company stock worth $4,720,774 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 542.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 429,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

