Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $131.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

