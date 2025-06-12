iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,740,000 after purchasing an additional 186,796 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $105.98 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

