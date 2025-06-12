Sapient Capital LLC Has $33.49 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sapient Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $145,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $308.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

