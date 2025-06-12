119,013 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Accordant Advisory Group Inc

Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 119,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 39,166 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

