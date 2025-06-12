Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $43.55 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $43,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of MU stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $436,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,929,964. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

