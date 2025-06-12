Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.0% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 18,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.23 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

