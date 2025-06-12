Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

