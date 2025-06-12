Neumann Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,744,000 after acquiring an additional 112,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Collier Financial now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $145.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

