Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $304.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

