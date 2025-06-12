Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Raises Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

