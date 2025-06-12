Members Wealth LLC Sells 2,710 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Members Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Members Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

