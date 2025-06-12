Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $841,734.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $288.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.41 and a twelve month high of $291.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.