RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 26,725 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 26,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.09, for a total transaction of $10,184,630.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,749,509.77. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
Shares of RBC opened at $375.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.53 and a 52-week high of $386.41.
RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.50.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
