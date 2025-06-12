International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,634,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,176,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 29,564.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,399,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,746,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $281.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $167.23 and a twelve month high of $281.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

