New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 30.8% – Here’s What Happened

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares were up 30.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 884,029 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average daily volume of 71,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$15.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.32.

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.