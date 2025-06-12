McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases 920 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 499.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.13 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.