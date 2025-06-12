Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BWS Financial raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $80.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nebius Group traded as high as $55.04 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 33687918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NBIS. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Arete initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72 and a beta of 3.25.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
