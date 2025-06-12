Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.90 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.