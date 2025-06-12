JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,475,223,000 after buying an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $268.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $745.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

