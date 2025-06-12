Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Sells 8,860 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) Director Phil Horlock sold 8,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $363,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,236.64. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Phil Horlock sold 13,289 shares of Blue Bird stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $554,151.30.

Blue Bird stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.23 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 75.22% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blue Bird by 440.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

