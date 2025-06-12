Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,635.6% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 102,440 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 52.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $26,991,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $51,545.44. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,661,925 shares of company stock worth $268,580,958. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $136.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $321.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.31, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.05.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

