Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.