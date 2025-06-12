Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
