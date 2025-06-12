Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Director John Gordon Freund Sells 6,601 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $202,122.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of COLL opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.
COLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
