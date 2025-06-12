FY2025 Earnings Estimate for FITB Issued By DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. DA Davidson has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FITB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

FITB stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

