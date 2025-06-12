Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc increased its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. New Street Research raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $1,030.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX opened at $893.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $845.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $890.18. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The stock has a market cap of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.