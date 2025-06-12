Members Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Members Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Members Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of VGT stock opened at $629.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

