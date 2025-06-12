Farrell Financial LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Farrell Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000.

VEU opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

