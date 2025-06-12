Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $32.21 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.1% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $32,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $807.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.74 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $771.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.91. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

