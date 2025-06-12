Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,905,000 after acquiring an additional 49,147 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

