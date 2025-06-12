iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of May Barnhard Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,281,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,993,000 after buying an additional 154,005 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,725,000 after acquiring an additional 212,267 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $135.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $139.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.