Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) shares were down 18.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 280,435 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 79,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.
Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.
