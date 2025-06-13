Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.40 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1366 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

