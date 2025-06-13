Seros Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Seros Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJUL. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NJUL stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $65.84.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

