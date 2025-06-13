Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires 1,214 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

