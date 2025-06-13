Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $219.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $222.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

