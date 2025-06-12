Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – June 11th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Keurig Dr Pepper, Kraft Heinz, and Hilton Worldwide are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate or franchise lodging properties such as hotels, resorts and extended-stay facilities. Their performance is closely tied to travel demand, occupancy rates and average daily room rates, making them sensitive to economic cycles and seasonality. Investors often include hotel stocks in portfolios for both income—through dividends—and potential capital appreciation as tourism rebounds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $21.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5,466.52. 71,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,231. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,639.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,028.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,937.42.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.23. 8,214,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,369,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,806,106. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,516,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.75. The stock had a trading volume of 449,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,489. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.68.

