Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $142.44 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,689,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,308 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 1.7% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $142,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,594,066,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,886,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,616 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in UBS Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,335,000 after buying an additional 5,555,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,749 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

